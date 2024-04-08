Kashmir: School Timings & Holiday Schedule Set To Change As Weather Improves In Valley

Photo by Sajad Hameed

The educational authorities of Kashmir have decided to adjust school timings starting April 12 due to the improving temperatures. Additionally, schools will be closed for the Eid holidays in the valley, which are expected to fall on either April 10 or 11, depending on the moon sighting.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order specifying that schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar district will maintain timings from 9 am to 3 pm. From April 12 onwards, both government and private schools across Kashmir division will commence classes 30 minutes to an hour earlier than the current schedule.

Furthermore, schools in other districts and areas of Kashmir province will have new timings from 10 am to 4 pm.

The DSEK emphasized in its order that strict adherence to the provided instructions is necessary, and any deviations will be taken seriously.

Previously, classes for government and private schools in Srinagar began at 10 am and ended at 3 pm, while institutions outside Kashmir's 'summer capital' started at 10:30 am and ended at 3:30 pm.

Notably, temperatures across the valley have risen, with Srinagar recording above 22 degrees and Kupwara district experiencing temperatures as high as 24 degrees.

However, the weather office has forecasted light to moderate rains from April 13 to 15.