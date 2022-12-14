KARTET Result 2022: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test result declared; here's how to check

Representative Image |

New Delhi: The Karnataka school education department has announced the official results for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 on its official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in, which was held on November 6, 2022.

According to BC Nagesh, Karnataka's education minister, 20,070 candidates have qualified for the KARTET paper 1 and 41,857 for the paper 2. The minister had previously stated that 92 percent of the individuals who had applied had taken the state TET exam.

Karnataka TET 2022, which is held once a year, aims to assess the level of teachers who will be recruited in various posts in government schools across the state.

Paper II of the KARTET is held to select upper primary teachers who will instruct Classes 6 to 8. Paper I of the KARTET is held to select lower primary teachers who would instruct Classes 1 to 5.

Here's how to check Karnataka TET 2022 results:

For the KARTET 2022 result, go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The link that says "KARTET-2022 RESULTS" should be clicked.

The candidates will be directed to the login page via the website.

Username and password are required.

Get a printout of the Karnataka TET results 2022 for your records.