KARTET 2023: Registration Process Begins At schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Details Inside

The Karnataka School Education Department has called for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023 registration process on July 18. Candidates who are interested and are eligible can visit the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in to apply for the 2023 Test.

The application process for the KARTET examination started on July 14 and will go on till August 5. Following that, the exam is scheduled for September 3 and admit card will be released on August 28. Admit cards will be available on the website till September 1.

Steps to apply for KARTET 2023:

1. Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for "Online Application for KARTET - 2023."

3. A new window will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Fill out the KARTET application form 2023 and upload the necessary documents

5. Make the payment of application fees

6. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further use.

Qualification required for KARTET 2023:

1. Candidates applying for upper primary teacher posts (Class 6 to 8) must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks and a 1-year Bachelor in Education (BEd) or a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd).

2. Candidates applying for primary teacher post (Class 1-5) must be a Class 12th pass with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor in Elementary Education (BEIEd) or a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd)

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

