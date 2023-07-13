Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App

Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide | Unsplash (representational Pic)

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old engineering college student allegedly died by suicide here after agents of a Chinese money lending app threatened to make public his intimate photographs on his mobile phone, for not repaying the loan. According to police, Tejas hanged himself with a stole at their Jalahalli residence on Tuesday.

The victim had borrowed money for his friend, who was supposed to pay the EMI which he did not, family members said. It is alleged that the loan recovery agents of the application had reached his house and threatened him. They were even making threat calls.

Three days ago his father Gopinath had sought time to clear the dues but the lenders did not budge. On Tuesday evening, the app agents made repeated calls threatening Tejas following which he took the extreme step.

Read Also Dead Body Found Of Engineering Student in Rajasthan’s Pond