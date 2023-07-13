 Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App

Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App

The victim had borrowed money for his friend, who was supposed to pay the EMI which he did not, family members said. It is alleged that the loan recovery agents of the application had reached his house and threatened him. They were even making threat calls.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide | Unsplash (representational Pic)

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old engineering college student allegedly died by suicide here after agents of a Chinese money lending app threatened to make public his intimate photographs on his mobile phone, for not repaying the loan. According to police, Tejas hanged himself with a stole at their Jalahalli residence on Tuesday.

The victim had borrowed money for his friend, who was supposed to pay the EMI which he did not, family members said. It is alleged that the loan recovery agents of the application had reached his house and threatened him. They were even making threat calls.

Three days ago his father Gopinath had sought time to clear the dues but the lenders did not budge. On Tuesday evening, the app agents made repeated calls threatening Tejas following which he took the extreme step.

Read Also
Dead Body Found Of Engineering Student in Rajasthan’s Pond
article-image
Mental health issues: You are not alone

Mental health issues: You are not alone | AASRA

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App

Karnataka's Engineering Student Dies By Suicide; Taken Loan From Chinese App

IITs, NITs Admission 2023: JoSAA Releases 3rd Seat Allotment List

IITs, NITs Admission 2023: JoSAA Releases 3rd Seat Allotment List

MPPSC PCS Prelims Results Out At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MPPSC PCS Prelims Results Out At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Anna University Releases UG Result 2023 at coe1.annauniv.edu, Direct Link Here

Anna University Releases UG Result 2023 at coe1.annauniv.edu, Direct Link Here

Schools Students In Telangana Without Mid-Day Meal Due To Ongoing Strike

Schools Students In Telangana Without Mid-Day Meal Due To Ongoing Strike