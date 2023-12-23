Karnataka To Transform BBMP Schools, Introduce 2000 New Public Schools With CSR Funding

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar | File

On Friday, DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, announced that the Education Department would take over all of the BBMP schools.

Academic activities to be overseen by education department

He said that all academic activities will fall under the purview of the Education department, with BBMP maintaining continued responsibility for school buildings, including upgrades, upkeep, and management.

School funding and allocation

"In the first or second week of January, we will be phoning all CSR contributor organizations to assign tasks for the first 500 schools. They will use CSR monies to construct government-owned, high-quality schools. The estimated cost of each school ranges from ₹4 to ₹7 crores. We've already spoken with the businesses about CSR funding, and we'll be hosting another round soon," he stated.

According to him, each school would receive 2-4 acres of land from the government, and corporate entities will use their CSR contributions to construct the schools on the allotted property. Every school will have a staff room, classrooms, a library, a lab, and other amenities. The district of Ramanagara has already initiated a test project.

Funding

As of right now, corporations have offered ₹1,900 crores in CSR funding for this project. Our government has set out on a significant journey. For this, a blue print is prepared. He continued, "We're going to organize a conference of businesses and academic institutions to talk about it." Rather than at the taluk or district level, the Karnataka Public Schools would be situated at the Hobli or Panchayat level.

Private schools may also oversee operations

Depending on their available bandwidth, the government would ask private educational institutions to oversee a small number of Karnataka Public Schools. These educational establishments will be tasked with providing high-quality instruction and hiring more instructors as needed.

"All of the public schools in Karnataka will operate as government institutions, but private educational establishments will be in charge of providing instruction. A round of discussions with educational institutions has already taken place. This will stop students from rural areas from moving to cities in search of higher education," he remarked adding that he has already proposed to the Chief Minister to form a committee on this.