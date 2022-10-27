Karnataka TET 2022: Admit card released, check details here

Representative Photo |

Bangalore: An admit card for the Karnataka Eligibility Teacher Test or KARTET 2022 has been released by the state's School Education Department.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website.

The examination would be conducted on November 6. The admit cards were released on October 25 on the department’s website.

Following are the steps to download the Karnataka TET 2022, Admit Card

1. Go to the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the KARTET 2022 Admit Card – Click here link (direct link provided below

3. A new window would open

4. Click on Download Hall Ticket to open another window

5. Enter the application number and date of birth and submit to view and download your admit card.

The candidates can directly download the KARTET 2022 admit card by clicking here.

Further information regarding the examination centre, reporting time, and other formalities would be provided on the admit card. The candidates can also contact the concerned officials if they fail to download the card or face any inconvenience during the process.