Sunny Leone's picture appears on TET candidate's hall ticket; probe ordered

Sunny Leone | File

Bengaluru: In a major case of blunder, a candidate for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Karnataka had the photo of Sunny Leone on her admit card instead of her own which has led to the state education department ordering a probe over the incident.

The issue was brought into limelight by Karnataka Congress's social media chairperson BR Naidu who shared a photo of the above mentioned admit card, which features Sunny Leone being scantily clad.

"In the admit card for the recruitment of teachers, the photograph of a blue-chip star has been published instead of the candidate. What else can be expected from the party watching the blue film in the House? @BCNagesh_bjp Hey, if you want to see a blue-chip star, hang a photo, don't use the education department!," said the tweet by Naidu, who tagged Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh's Twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While defending itself, Nagesh's office stated that candidates have the ability to upload whatever photo they like and the government has no control over it. "Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone's photo on her admit card, she said her husband's friend uploaded her information," said a statement by Nagesh's office.

Although the woman candidate took the help of officials from the Department of Public Instruction to change Sunny Leone's photo, it was not reflected in the system, according to the Deccan Herald.

The Karnataka Education department has now ordered a probe into the matter and will file an FIR accordingly.