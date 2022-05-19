Karnataka SSLC results out now!

Karnataka: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) exam was taken by more than 8 lakh students, and 85.63 percent passed. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has recorded one of the highest pass percentages in its history.

Score-checking is available at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in. Score-memo memos will be available.

In light of last year's 99.9% pass rate, the results are likely to be updated to reflect the pre-pandemic years, when about 71% of students who appeared for the exam would have passed. Applicants must score at least 35 percent in each subject and overall to pass the KSEEB's SSLC or Class 10 exam. The SSLC exam results include grades in addition to marks.

Here is how to download the SSLC result:

Visit the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Select the 'Karnataka SSLC result 2022' link. Enter your registration number. Download your SSLC result.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST