 Karnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has also announced the 2023 topper list. This year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC examination results have been released at the official KSEAB websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has also announced the 2023 topper list. This year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

As per the various media reports, Four students have scored 625/625 marks, a huge drop from last year’s toppers list which had around 145 students who secured 100 per cent marks.

Class 10 merit list for KARNATAKA SSLC Result 2023:

  • Bhoomika Pai, Bengaluru

  • Yashas Gowda, Chikkabalapur

  • Anupama Hireholi, Belagavi

  • Bhimangouda Patil, Vijayapura

This year, 835102 students had appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed. 

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent.

Read Also
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results Declared! 83.89% students clear state wide exam
article-image

The Karnataka Class 10 board exam took place from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were published on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023 onwards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here

NTA releases GAT-B & BET city allotment slip at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here

NTA releases GAT-B & BET city allotment slip at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here

Centre aims for at least half girls leaving schools to have one skill in next three years

Centre aims for at least half girls leaving schools to have one skill in next three years

IAS officer among 3 arrested in Rajasthan for multi-crore scam in Assam SCERT

IAS officer among 3 arrested in Rajasthan for multi-crore scam in Assam SCERT

Uttarakhand: Class 11, 12 students to show state-mandated documents before competitive exams

Uttarakhand: Class 11, 12 students to show state-mandated documents before competitive exams