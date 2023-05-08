Karnataka SSLC result 2023: 4 students score perfect 100 %, dip from last year; check list here

Representational image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC examination results have been released at the official KSEAB websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has also announced the 2023 topper list. This year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

As per the various media reports, Four students have scored 625/625 marks, a huge drop from last year’s toppers list which had around 145 students who secured 100 per cent marks.

Class 10 merit list for KARNATAKA SSLC Result 2023:

Bhoomika Pai, Bengaluru

Yashas Gowda, Chikkabalapur

Anupama Hireholi, Belagavi

Bhimangouda Patil, Vijayapura

This year, 835102 students had appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed.

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent.

The Karnataka Class 10 board exam took place from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were published on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023 onwards.