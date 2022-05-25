e-Paper Get App

Karnataka SSLC: Here's how to apply for reevaluation

The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 were announced by the board on May 19, 2022. As per the recorded data, the state recorded a pass percentage of 85.63% overall.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Pixabay

Karnataka: The applications for Scanned Copy, Re-totalling and Re-evaluation process were released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board for those who are unhappy with their SSLC Results for 2022. Candidates who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated are required to visit the official website - https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in to solve their queries.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Karnataka SSLC Re-checking process can take the following steps:

  • Visit the official website - https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

  • Go to the Karnataka SSLC Re-checking application link provided

  • Enter their SSLC Registration number

  • On the results being displayed they can enter the required details and submit the SSLC Karnataka Re-checking application fee

article-image

