Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results Declared! 83.89% students clear state wide exam

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC examination results have been released at the official KSEAB websites - at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Read Also NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

Nearly 83.89 percent of students cleared the SSLC Class 10 exams this year, marking a decrease from last year's 85.63 pass percentage. Four students earned 625/625 in the KSEEB SSLC 10th results this year, namely Bhoomika Pai of Bengaluru, Yashas Gowda of Chikkabalapur, Anupama Hireholi of Belagavi, and Bhimangouda Patil of Vijayapura.

This year, almost 8 lakh applicants took the Karnataka SSLC examination which was held between March 31 and April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were released within two days on April 17, 2023. The exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and candidates were given fifteen minutes to peruse the question paper.