Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon On kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Here’s Where And How To Check

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 will be released shortly by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). On the other hand, the release date and timing have not been formally confirmed. Parents, instructors, and students who are waiting can visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: websites to check the results

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To get the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login information.

Step 4: Verify the outcome that is shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results, then save a hardcopy for your records.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Exam details

The SSLC test 2 began on May 26 and concluded on June 2, 2025. The second exam for Class 10 started with a first language paper and ended with ANSI 'C' programming, economics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and electronics engineering components. A single shift, from 10 am to 1.15 pm, was used for the exam.