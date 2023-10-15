Karnataka Shocker: College Student kidnapped, Drugged & Gang-Raped In Ballari District | File (representational Pic)

In a tragic incident, a college student was kidnapped and brutally gang-raped in Karnataka's Ballari district. As per the reports, the police has arrested one person in the case which came to light on Saturday when the 20-year-old, B.Com student complaint, one of the accused, claiming to be her brother, called her out of the class while she was taking an exam.

The student filed a complaint with Ballary Woman’s Police Station against four persons for allegedly kidnapping her from outside her college campus and gang-raping her in a hotel.

They then forced her into an auto and took her to a hotel room in Sanapura in Koppal district. There, they forced her to drink beer laced with a drug. As the woman lost consciousness, the accused gang-raped her, police said.

On regaining consciousness, the survivor had lodged a complaint against Naveen, Saqeeb, Tanu and another person. All accused are residents of Kaul Bazar in Ballari.

The police on victim's complaint booked all four accused under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the latest updates, Naveen has been arrested. Further probe is underway.

(with inputs from IANS)

