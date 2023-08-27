 Karnataka: Seven Held For Kidnap, Assaulting Two College Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Seven Held For Kidnap, Assaulting Two College Students

Karnataka: Seven Held For Kidnap, Assaulting Two College Students

City police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the allegation of kidnapping and assaulting two students of a private college in the city.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mangaluru: City police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the allegation of kidnapping and assaulting two students of a private college in the city.

The arrested have been identified as Ibrahim Tabhish (19) and Mohammed Shakif (19) from Panemangalore, Abdulla Hannan (19), Mohammed Shahiq (19) and Mansoor (37) from Bantwal, and U P Tanvir (20) and Abdul Rashid (20) from Bajal.

The accused are charged with kidnapping and assaulting students Shameer and Ibrahim Faheem who are studying at the St Aloysius College in the city on August 23.

A case has been filed at Mangaluru north police station under the Section 323, 324, 341, 363, 506 and 149 of IPC, police sources said.

Read Also
Karnataka: COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result (Engineering) Out At comedk.org
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Sinha Resigns From Unacademy After 3 Years

Vivek Sinha Resigns From Unacademy After 3 Years

Karnataka: Seven Held For Kidnap, Assaulting Two College Students

Karnataka: Seven Held For Kidnap, Assaulting Two College Students

After Spring-Loaded Fans, Kota Hostels Use Nets To Make Balconies And Lobbies 'Suicide Proof'

After Spring-Loaded Fans, Kota Hostels Use Nets To Make Balconies And Lobbies 'Suicide Proof'

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Starts From September 15, Admit Cards To Be Issued Soon

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Starts From September 15, Admit Cards To Be Issued Soon

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Soon, Check Latest Updates Here