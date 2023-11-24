Karnataka: Seller Faces Charges In Connection With Unusual Pencil Sale At Bantwal School

In a peculiar turn of events, the sale of axe-shaped pencils in Kedila taluka's Gadiyara Primary School has triggered a wave of concern among parents, leading to a formal complaint filed at the Vittal police station. The parents allege that vendors, targeting government schools, are enticing students with these peculiar pencils, quoting a price of Rs. 20.



Parents' concerns extend beyond physical safety to mental well-being

Despite their eye-catching appearance, the axe-shaped pencils have become a cause for worry among parents who fear potential safety hazards. The sharpened axe-shaped end of the pencils raises concerns about the risk of injuries to the students. Distressed parents emphasize that these unconventional writing instruments not only pose physical threats but may also have a negative impact on their children's mental well-being.



Expressing disappointment, parents question the lack of action from teachers against the vendors responsible for distributing these contentious pencils. Reports suggest that similar products have been sold by the same suppliers in multiple schools across the taluka. The concerned parents are now calling for stringent measures to halt the sale of these unusual items within school premises. As the case unfolds, the community awaits decisive action to address the safety concerns surrounding these distinctive pencils.