Karnataka Schools On High Alert As COVID-19 JN-1 Strain Raises Concerns | Swapnil Sakhare

A state-wide high alert has been imposed on schools due to concerns around the novel COVID-19 JN-1 strain. The Karnataka Association of Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) has released a recommendation for schools to consider and implement. Numerous schools were forced to alter their plans for school trips as a result. In an attempt to be safe, several schools have already begun to take children' temperatures.

Strict guidelines to be followed

The group has pushed educational institutions to enact strict guidelines prohibiting the entry of sick pupils onto campus. According to a report published in the Times of India, the guidelines suggest doing routine temperature checks, routinely sanitizing school premises, and requiring mask use for pupils with compromised immune systems or medical conditions.

When a student becomes ill at school, they have to be taken to an isolation room, where they receive first aid, and their parents have to be informed.

All KAMS member schools also received the advice, which urged them to observe the government's standard operating procedure and exercise caution when traveling. Additionally, it has prompted schools to keep portable oxygen cylinders on hand in case they become necessary when traveling.

Advisory to parents

The association has asked schools to issue advisories to parents, telling them to avoid major tourist locations, pilgrimage sites, and the like, because winter vacations are currently underway, therefore kids may be travelling in and out of the city. Likewise, parents are also asked to avoid crowded places, as stated in the TOI report.