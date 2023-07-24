Karnataka: Schools In Dharwad District Remain Closed On July 24 Due To Heavy Rains

Representational Image |

Dharwad: Heavy downpour has not just lashed North India, the South is also is facing the brunt of it. Along with Kerala, Karnataka's Dharwad district remained closed due to heavy rains. Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde had on Sunday evening declared Monday, July 24 as a holiday for primary schools, high schools, Pre-University (PU) and degree colleges.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu districts are among those that witnessed heavy rainfall. The water level in the Nethravati River has risen steadily since Sunday morning, touching the danger mark and inundating the low-lying areas.

Orange alert issued in parts of Karnataka

Several parts of Karnataka are under an orange alert issued by Meteorological Department with heavy rains predicted in the state for the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday has been predicted for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Department said there was 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada district; Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, which is the origin and major catchment area of river Cauvery; Udupi district; and Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.

The official statement read, "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Yadgir districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Hassan and Ballari districts of South Interior Karnataka."

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi district of north interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan districts of south interior Karnataka, the forecast read.