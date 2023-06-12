Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death | IANS

The incharge of a residential school in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was on Monday arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl student.



The victim died in suspicious circumstances on the way to the hospital from the school in Sagar town on June 8.



The arrest was made following the statement of the victim's two friends and classmates and her aunt. Sagar rural police have taken up further investigation.



Police said the victim was a daughter of a farmer of village located near Sagar town in Shivamogga. With a dream to give his daughter education, he had got her admission done at the residential school in Sagar town.



Five days after her admission, the victim fell seriously ill and had not woken up in the morning. The girl had developed the symptoms of vomiting and loose motions and became unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors have declared her dead.



The accused, after the incident, claimed that the girl had developed leg pain. Gel and oil was applied to her leg and rasam served to her. The same rasam was eaten by him and all the children. In the morning, all students should come to drink water but the victim had not turned up. She vomited and claimed fatigue, and immediately she was shifted to the hospital and declared dead.



He also maintained that the doctors suspected it to be a case of cardiac arrest and a post mortem report would ascertain the exact cause of death.



However, following the fresh statements, the police have booked a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the school head.



The post-mortem examination of the girl has been conducted and the police is awaiting the reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Investigation is on.