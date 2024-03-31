Karnataka PUC 1 Exam Results Declared, Supplementary Exam Dates Announced!

Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared that the results for the Karnataka PUC 1 exams are now available. Students who appeared for the exams can view their results on the official websites.

Steps To Check The Karnataka 1st PUC 2024 Exam Results

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Following the release of the preliminary PUC exam results, school principals have been instructed by district deputy directors to display information regarding the supplementary examination on school notice boards. This information includes the deadline for fee payment, which has been set for April 20, 2024. Students are advised to stay informed and take appropriate action.

The Karnataka PUC I examination was held in various centers across Karnataka between February 12 and February 27, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, with some papers ending at 12:30 pm.

Students who were unsuccessful in any subject during the first year exams of PUC have the opportunity to take the supplementary exam. The official Karnataka Board website provides the timetable for these exams. The Karnataka 11th supplementary exams are set to occur between May 20 and May 31, 2024.