Karnataka: Post launch of school education department's recent portal, hundreds of complaints received

The Minister of School Education and Literacy & Sakala of Karnataka, BC Nagesh, had launched a new portal for the school education on October 14. The portal helps keep a track of the progress and performance of the education department. Just a few days post the launch of the new portal, over 300 complaints have been registered.

As per an education officer, not many complaints were registered against infrastructure-related problems, but several complaints were made about teacher recruitment and their transfer processes.

“Most of the complaints were registered by final year B.Ed candidates who also want to be considered for teacher posts. Many candidates have written to the minister requesting to be posted for job opportunities. Second, many fresh teachers who have been recruited this year are requesting the government not to accept the application from teachers who are seeking transfer. This is because they feel they might lose out on job opportunities if the existing teachers are transferred,” the education official added further.

The issue has risen when the after serving for more than two years, numerous teachers assigned to the Kalyana Karnataka districts have expressed a desire to return home. In fact, a new teacher transfer bill that "exempts the limit imposed for the transfer of teachers" was passed during the most recent Karnataka legislative session.

The restriction set forth for mutual transfers and transfers made under special categories in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the Malnad region, and educationally backward districts is exempted under the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Under the premise that both teachers have served a minimum of five years in the cadre, the bill permits mutual transfer to a position inside or outside of a unit. The mutual transfer to a location outside the unit was formerly only permitted once while in service, with the requirement that both teachers had served for a minimum of seven years. The Bill also gives priority to transfer requests from instructors whose wives are employed by state, federal, or privately supported educational institutions.

“The complaints will be directed to respective departments who will address them appropriately. As far as the teacher transfers are concerned, the department of public instruction should take a call,” stated a senior education officer.