Karnataka PGCET 2023: Registration Starts Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Exam Schedule Here

The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 will be held on September 9, 10 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch courses in Karnataka. The registration for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 will begin today and candidates can register the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can proceed for PGCET application form 2023 by 11:59 pm on August 17, 2023, The last date to pay the application fee is August 19 till 6 pm.

Schedule for PGCET 2023:

For ME, MTech, MArch: September 9, 2023 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

For MCA (admission to first year): September 10, 2023 (10:30 am to 12:30 pm)

For MBA (admission to first year): September 10 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

The exam will be of 100 Marks for all courses.

Candidates who have obtained an aggregate minimum of 50 percent marks (45% for SC, ST, and category-1 of Karnataka candidates) in the qualifying exam are eligible to apply for PGCET 2023.

Steps to fill Karnataka PGCET application form 2023:

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form.

Register yourselves and login with the generated credentials.

Fill the application form and then pay the fee.

Submit and take a screenshot of the application form.

