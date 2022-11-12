e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Karnataka holds the PGCET examination for applicants seeking admission to MCA, MBA, and MTech programmes at the state's colleges

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image: Wikipedia
Follow us on

The Karnataka Examinations Authority(KEA) has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit card today, November 12. Candidates who have registered for the PGCET 2022 exam can obtain their hall ticket from the website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by entering their login ID/registration number and date of birth.

Read Also
KCET 2022: KEA declares seat allotment result; here's how to download
article-image

Karnataka PGCET Exam allows students to apply for various master's courses such as M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, MCA, and MBA. As a result, the authorities have decided to hold the examination on two separate dates.

Students seeking admission to M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch programmes must take the PGCET Examination on November 19, 2022. Students seeking admission to the MCA and MBA programmes, on the other hand, must take the entrance exam on November 20, 2022.

To download KEA PGCET 2022 Admit Card:

  • Go to the KEA official site- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Click on the link for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket.

  • In the next window, enter your information, including your date of birth and registration number.

  • Karnataka PGCET hall ticket will appear.

  • Check the information on the admit card PDF.

  • Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

Kerala ordinance to remove governor as varsity chancellor reaches Raj Bhavan

Kerala ordinance to remove governor as varsity chancellor reaches Raj Bhavan

NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two

NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two

Medical, engineering courses to be taught in Tamil medium: Amit Shah

Medical, engineering courses to be taught in Tamil medium: Amit Shah