Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Representational Image: Wikipedia

The Karnataka Examinations Authority(KEA) has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit card today, November 12. Candidates who have registered for the PGCET 2022 exam can obtain their hall ticket from the website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by entering their login ID/registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET Exam allows students to apply for various master's courses such as M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, MCA, and MBA. As a result, the authorities have decided to hold the examination on two separate dates.

Students seeking admission to M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch programmes must take the PGCET Examination on November 19, 2022. Students seeking admission to the MCA and MBA programmes, on the other hand, must take the entrance exam on November 20, 2022.

To download KEA PGCET 2022 Admit Card: