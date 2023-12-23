 Karnataka NMMS 2023 Admit Card Released: Steps to Download and Important Instructions
Saturday, December 23, 2023
The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council have released the admit cards for the Karnataka NMMS exam scheduled for January 7, 2024. Candidates are required to download their admit cards through the official website by following the steps outlined below. The Karnataka NMMS 2023 exam admission ticket can be accessed via the login window on the official website.

School authorities must log in to download the hall tickets and distribute signed copies to students by December 28, 2023. The admit card is accessible on the official website - kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, and students can also utilize the provided direct link for a convenient download.

Steps to Download Karnataka NMMS 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of KSEAB: Navigate to the official website of Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Click on the login link: Look for the login link on the homepage and click on it to proceed.

Login using U-DISE CODE / UserID and password: Enter your U-DISE CODE or UserID and password to log in and access the admit card.

View Admit Card: Once logged in, the Karnataka NMMS 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download Admit Card: Click on the download option to save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam details, exam center name and address, and exam schedule. It is essential to follow the provided instructions and ensure that all necessary documents and information are prepared for the Karnataka NMMS 2023 exam on January 7, 2024.



