Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Updated schedule out; know more here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Updated schedule out; know more here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment list for non-in-service students will be released on October 31 at 10 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Updated schedule out;
On Monday, The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) updated the in-service and non-in-service seat matrix for Post-graduate medical courses. On October 30, KEA had started the option-entry portal for all the candidates who are eligible. The Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 option-entry portal will remain open till October 31, 4 pm. Candidates can enter their choices at the official website– kea.kar.nic.in.

An official notification from the Karnataka Examinations Authority mentioned, “All candidates holding the verification slip are eligible for this option entry. Those who have already entered options can re-order, add, delete the options if required."

After the mentioned timeline time extension requests will not be entertained. Round 1 seat allotment list for non-in-service students will be released on October 31 at 10 pm.

The Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 was at put to hold by the Karnataka High Court after the state government notified about reducing in-service quota from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. The High Court declared the notification as invalid and it has now reserved a 20 per cent quota seats for in-service candidates.

