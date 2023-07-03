Karnataka: More Than 100 Students Fall Sick After Eating Contaminated Mid-Day Meal

123 students fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal with a dead lizard on July 1 afternoon. | ANI (Representative Image)

This is not the first time that a fairly huge amount of number had to face repercussions of contaminated mid-day meal. In Karnataka's Raichur Taluk, as many as 123 students fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal with a dead lizard on July 1 afternoon.

Students complained about the uneasiness to the mid-day meal served by school authorities. Immediately, school authorities called the doctors and provided treatment at school.

Following this, students were shifted to a health center in Yapaladinni and also at Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur.

The Officials Involved:

According to reports, Raichur Rural MLA Basanagowda Daddal also rushed to school and hospital in order to inspect the food and speak to the headmasters respectively. He also inspected the food grains that were used to prepare mid-day meals and kitchen.

Vrushabhendrayya Swamy, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, told on Sunday that all students except six who were admitted at RIMS had been discharged and those who are in RIMS are kept under observation. “The action to dismiss three kitchen helpers taken and notice will be issued on headmaster and teachers of the school related to this incident and precautions have been initiated to curb incidents in future” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S.Boseraju directed Shashidhar Kurer, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat to take all precautions to ensure that quality food is served to students.