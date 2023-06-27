Karnataka: Minorities Department Writes Proposing To Discontinue CBSE Affiliation For Class 11 And 12

The CBSE affiliation to minority schools in Karnataka was introduced in the academic year 2022-23 | Representative image

In a recent news in education sector, the directorate of minorities in Karnataka has written to the state government, proposing to discontinue CBSE affiliation for class 11 and 12 students studying at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Residential CBSE schools. The students and parents have also demanded for a shift in curriculum.

The CBSE affiliation to minority schools in Karnataka was introduced in the academic year 2022-23 in order to train the students for competitive exams such as JEE, JEE Advance, followed by NEET. This can also be led as a gateway to top the higher education institutions in the country.

On the other hand, this proposal to discontinue the affiliation comes after students and parents made a submission under the state curriculum and brightening their admission choices in education institutions within the state.

The Officials Say:

"The difficulty level of the question paper in state curriculum is believed to be easier and moderate compared to CBSE. Hence, students feel they can perform better under state curriculum, although both boards are based on NCERT syllabus,” an official from the minorities department said.

In addition, Raghavendra T, director of the minorities department said, "Many parents and students believe that the students have an edge when they study the state curriculum. The marks they score in the PUC examination will be 10-15% higher than what they would score in the CBSE examination. With CET valuing the PUC marks, the students are believed to have an edge and secure a seat in better higher education institutions within Karnataka."

The discontunution of CBSE afflilition and the proposal to introduce state curriculum is said to apply only to 16 residential schools. However, the CBSE affiliation will continue from classes 6 to 10 in the rest of the schools.