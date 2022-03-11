Karnataka Minister: Scope for venture capital, partnerships to be created at VTU in collaboration with industries

Vishweshwaraiah Technological University (VTU) will create opportunities for venture capital and partnerships in collaboration with industries, said Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister of Higher Education, on Thursday.



Addressing at the 21st convocation ceremony of VTU, he said MoUs will be inked with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to promote research among professionals. An action plan has been prepared to develop VTU as 'University of Eminience' and it has been envisaged to upgrade 30 engineering colleges in the state to global standards under the 'Super-30' plan, he stated.

To encourage research, the monthly fellowship for Ph.D. students at VTU will be increased to Rs 25,000. He also stated that the goal is to make the call for Atmanirbhara Bharata a reality. Saying that educational institutions should not work in isolation, he told that several initiatives have been taken up to collaborate them with industries. This would enable to provide proper training, skill learning and to impart them the eligibilities required to become employable, he explained.



The effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will bring about a paradigm change in the teaching-learning process and this has been already initiated, Narayana opined.



The Minister also stated that the birth centenary of SG Balekundri, who was primarily responsible for establishing VTU will be celebrated at the university in a meaningful way and a study center in his name will also be set up.



Gold Medals were presented for students who have secured ranks. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Industrialist has presented an Honorary doctorate.

Others who were chosen for the Honorary doctorate Dr Krishna Ella, Founder, Bharat Biotech, Dr Rohini Godabole, Senior Researcher were not attended.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:56 AM IST