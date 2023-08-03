Karnataka Minister Pushes For Science City Project In Bengaluru | Unsplash(Representative Image)

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju on Thursday appealed to the Central Government to set up Vigyan Nagar (Science City) in Bengaluru in order to further foster scientific temper and promote innovation among the people of the state. In his request to Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, he noted that Bengaluru is a Science and Technology hub, home to institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, and Raman Research Institute.

In addition, the city also has over 400 research and development laboratories, as well as IT-BT Parks. Boseraju pointed out that a Science Gallery has recently been dedicated to the public. He stated that sanctioning a new state of the art Science City would benefit and contribute to the development of science and technology in the region and would be of interest to students, technicians, and the general public.

He handed over a letter to the Union Minister in New Delhi requesting him to sanction a Science City in Bengaluru.

''Majority of the populace of Karnataka is mainly concentrated in Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural) and adjoining district of Ramanagara. Hence, it is imperative to establish Science City in the area for the benefit of growth of Science and Technology and also useful for academia, technocrats and public,'' he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the Union Minister, Boseraju also requested him to accord early approval to set up science centres in Raichur, Yadgir, and Chikkamagaluru districts as per the revised SPOCS (Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science) guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. He said that a detailed proposal on these has already been sent to the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi. ''The necessary grants will be given by the state government. We have requested that the Union government give these proposals early approval. The Union Minister of Culture has assured me that he will take steps to get the proposal cleared at the earliest,'' Boseraju said while speaking to the media in New Delhi.

He also said the establishment of these science centres will allow students to develop an interest in science and will help in bringing forth a progressive society free of superstitions, developing the nation in all spheres, and promoting scientific temper among people.