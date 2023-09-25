Karnataka: Minister Claims 16000+ Illegal Schools In State | Representative Photo

According to a report more than 1,600 schools and Pre-University colleges (PUC) have been operating illegally in Karnataka. According to the New Indian Express report, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa said that the government is still reluctant in taking action against these institutions due to the interest of students who admitted there.

The Minister on Sunday informed media that the managements that have availed permission to run these institutes and the ones that are actually running them are different. He further said that the addresses mentioned there are also different.

He said that harsher action cannot be taken against these institutions, since it will affect students in the middle of the academic year. However he said that from the from the next academic year norms to avail permission will be more strict. As per the report, these institutions have been given time to rectify mistakes.

The report further said that over 53,000 government school teacher posts remain vacant in the state. Meanwhile the minister justified the decision to conduct Board exams for Classes 9 and 11, stating that it will help students to prepare for the public exams in Classes 10 and 12.

He also said that about 2,000 bi-lingual Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) will be opened, and there will be one KPS for every 2-3 gram panchayats.