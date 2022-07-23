Karnataka KCET Result 2022; Details here | Pixabay

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 after Monday, July 25. As per the authority, "In view of the CBSE 12th results for the year 2022 being published, candidates who have applied for UGCET 2022, are instructed to upload their 12th standard marks in the link published in KEA website. The last date for uploading the marks is July 25." Candidates can download their result from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Here's how to download KCET Result 2022:

Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. Select the "KCET result 2022" link on the homepage. Enter and submit the required details. Your CET 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and get a hard copy for future use.

KCET result 2022 will include details like candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam.