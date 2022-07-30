Karnataka KCET 2022 Result out; Know more here | Pixabay

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results have been declared today, July 30. This year more than 2,10,800 candidates had appeared for the KCET exam. The candidates can check their results on karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Here's how to download KCET Result 2022:

Go to either of the three websites-- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Select the "KCET result 2022" link on the homepage. Enter and submit the required details. Your CET 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and get a hard copy for future use.