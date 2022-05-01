Karnataka institute announces free education for Kashmiri Pandits

Bengaluru: A Karnataka educational institute has provided free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits who have been relocated throughout the country following their displacement from their homeland.

This was announced on Saturday by Subramanya Nattoj, convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district.

After seeing the film 'The Kashmir Files,' Nattoj was moved by the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and decided to visit Jammu and provide free education to Kashmiri Pandit children.

He has come out with a plan to provide free education from sixth standard to graduation. He also announced free hostel facility for them.





Nattoj said the institute has already got four Kashmiri Pandits admitted to the institute.





"It will cost up to Rs 80,000 per student for a year to get education in this institute. The other facilities would cost them Rs 50,000 annually. But all facilities would be freely available to the children of Kashmiri Pandits," he said.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:00 PM IST