Karnataka: Holiday for colleges surrounding PM Modi's route

Due to the security concerns surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20 and his participation in multiple events, the Karnataka government has announced a vacation for higher education institutions located near his travel path.

A government directive to such effect was issued on Saturday, according to Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan said that a government order to this effect has been issued on Saturday. "This will be applicable to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc, Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road RV College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yashawantapura, and Jakkuru Aerodrome route," he added.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on June 20.