Karnataka: Higher Education Set To See Major Changes In Coming Year

The change will be taking place from July 3 to July 14. |

Recently, as the textbooks of Karnataka School Education have changed tracks, so is the higher education sector all set to look forward for new changes in the coming year. This will be followed by the Assembly session. According to reports, the Higher Education Minister Dr. M C Sudharkar has confirmed that the state would step forward with reconsideration of the National Education Policy at the state level.

The officials say:

The change will be taking place from July 3 to July 14. “A committee, including educationists, academicians and stakeholders, will be formed to look through NEP. If there are policies they agree with, those will remain the same, but if they suggest changes, these will be incorporated,” said the sources from the education department.

Currently, NEP is in its third academic year of implementation, having been implemented in universities and colleges in 2021 under the BJP government. “While the policy was implemented two years ago, it has faced drawbacks as preparations were not done properly. A lot of students were also affected by its quick implementation. With the state policy, we will implement it in a way that does not affect students and will also focus on making them industry-ready,” the minister said.

The confirmation comes following meetings held with several stakeholders in the state, including vice-chancellors, academicians, educationists and student leaders.