Karnataka High Court resumes hearing plea challenging ban on Hijab in colleges

New Delhi: At the midst of the ongoing Hijab controversy, the Karnataka High Court started hearings on Monday on a plea challenging the ban on hijab in colleges.

The High Court of Karnataka urged the media to "be more responsible." The petitioner's senior advocate Devadatt Kamat argued before the Karnataka High Court that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He claims that this GO (government order) violates Article 25 and is therefore it is not legally sustainable.

The petitioners have asked the court to allow girls to continue their education while wearing hijab in class, while the government has argued that it is important to determine whether hijab is essential in Islam.

Meanwhile, high schools for up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday while colleges are on holiday till February 16.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:09 PM IST