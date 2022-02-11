Karnataka govt to waive penalty for switching to medical course this year

Bengaluru: C N Ashwath Narayan, the Karnataka Higher Education Minister, said on Friday that he has instructed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not to impose penalties on students who have held their engineering seats or who have already been admitted to an engineering course and are now seeking admission to medical courses.

He said, this provision for students will be applicable only for the current academic year.





"There used to be simultaneous allotments for Engineering and Medical courses in previous years. But in the current year, there was a delay in allotment of seats for medical courses due to a petition filed in the court with regard to the NEET examination, and this led to uncertainty," Narayan said.

"Those students who had got admitted to engineering or held engineering seats, but now have been allotted medical seats can get admitted to medical courses. For this, fine will not be imposed," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.





"In previous years, for such students a penalty of five times the fee used to be imposed. But this year, it was earlier decided to collect one year's fee as a penalty. However, now, this too stands cancelled," he added.



Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:17 PM IST