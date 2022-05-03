Karnataka govt accords top priorities to education, employment, empowerment, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the state government's priorities are education, employment and empowerment.

Addressing the students of Nrupatunga University, Bommai said, "We have given importance to the campus interviews and employment. Our government focuses on education, employment and empowerment."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Nrupatunga University and also virtually inaugurated the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellary. He also launched the smart e-beat (electronic beat) app of the Karnataka Police.

Shah, during the inauguration, said that the future of any country is built by the youth and their character.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are building infra for higher education. In the journey of 75 years, the country has crossed a lot of destinations and we are standing here today", said the Union Home Minister.

The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:41 PM IST