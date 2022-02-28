Karnataka girl student writes to CM for toilet at school

Bengaluru: A ninth-grade student from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him construct a toilet at her school because standing in long lines during recess is embarrassing. In this school, there is only one restroom for 132 students.

Pavithra G, a student at the government school in Annorukeri hamlet near Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district, wrote in her letter that the school had 132 students and that kids had to line during recess. It takes about 30 minutes for your turn to come around.

"This is so embarrassing for me. Please consider me as your daughter and build one more toilet facility in the school premises. I am ready to contribute Rs 25 that I have saved for myself," she said.





She has also mentioned in the letter that she had left school for the same reason and also pleaded with CM Bommai to consider her as his daughter and take up the construction. Not only Pavithra, many students from the school of the bordering district have written to the Chief Minister demanding an additional toilet facility.





Earlier, Bommai had responded to a young girl who wrote to him that until her village is connected by the road, she would not get married. He got the road built in no time. However, Bommai is yet to react to this letter of a school girl.





Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said, while answering a question to Congress MLC Sunil Gouda B. Patil in the recently concluded session, that as many as 179 primary and higher primary schools in the state have no toilet facilities.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:00 PM IST