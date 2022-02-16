Karnataka Education Minister: Decision on setting up university in Chamarajanagara district soon

Chamarajanagara: Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, stated on Tuesday that a decision will be made about setting up a university in the Charamarajanagara district after discussing the pros and cons.

He added during a visit to the University's Ambedkar PG centre, "A report with regard to this has been submitted by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysuru. Also, there is an opinion that the existing P.G.center should be strengthened instead of establishing a separate university. All these will be considered during the discussion."

He offered a floral garland to the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion. He also paid a visit to the government engineering college campus herd, where he was briefed on the academic activities.

Earlier, the minister visited Mahadeshwara Betta and Saaluru Mutt. He had a glimpse of the walking stick, conch, and cloth that were used by Mahadeshwara Swamy when he was alive.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST