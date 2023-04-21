Karnataka: Delegation of VCs from five universities to visit UK

Representational image |

Bangalore: Vice Chancellors of five universities across Karnataka are set to travel to the United Kingdom to participate in a 10-day programme on India-U.K. Higher Education Management Programmes.

According to a report in The Hindu, VCs of Bangalore City University, Bengaluru North University, Raichur University, Tumkur University, and Gulbarga University will be participating in the visit.

The Karnataka State Council for Higher Education had recently signed an agreement with the British Council of England for a partnership between both the state and the nation's universities.

Though the Karnataka government has given a nod to the delegation, they are yet to receive approval from the Governor.

The delegation from Karnataka will visit the Universities of Bradford, Birmingham, and Dundee in Scotland during their 10-day journey to the UK, which will begin on May 28. The delegation will also go to the London-based British Council Higher Education Centre.

