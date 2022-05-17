Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over alleged arms training to students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress requested the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders on Monday for providing arms training to students on the school grounds in Madikeri, the state capital.



Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land". "Do we have a Home minister or an Education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?" Siddaramaiah questioned.



"MLAs MP Appachu, KG Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana varga event of Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our Constitution?" he further asked.



The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them.



Siddaramaiah suggested that Education minister BC Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise 'illegal' activities.



"BJP should clarify their relationship with the organizations like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities," the Karnataka Congress leader said.



"Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?" he further questioned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST