e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Aspirants can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. also they can submit the application fee by April 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Registration begins today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 registration process has been started by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on March 2. The deadline for submitting the application form is April 5, 2023.

Aspirants can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. also they can submit the application fee by April 7.

The application fee for the KCET 2023 is Rs. 500/- for general wards and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/ Female candidates in online or offline mode. Candidates have to complete steps like KCET registration 2023, payment of application fee, filling forms, uploading of documents, and submission of the KCET application form 2023.

Read Also
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test registration begins
article-image

Documents required for KCET application 2023

  • Recent Photograph

  • Signature

  • Left thumb impression

  • Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2023 exam date is scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Bar Council of India will be declaring the AIBE 17 results by next week

Bar Council of India will be declaring the AIBE 17 results by next week

Wollongong university to be operational in GIFT city by year-end: Australian edu minister Jason...

Wollongong university to be operational in GIFT city by year-end: Australian edu minister Jason...

Delhi: Indian and Australian education ministers discuss visa pendency issue at bilateral forum

Delhi: Indian and Australian education ministers discuss visa pendency issue at bilateral forum

Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon

Rajasthan: RBSE Board Exam from March 9, Admit card expected soon