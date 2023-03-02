Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Registration begins today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 registration process has been started by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on March 2. The deadline for submitting the application form is April 5, 2023.

Aspirants can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. also they can submit the application fee by April 7.

The application fee for the KCET 2023 is Rs. 500/- for general wards and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/ Female candidates in online or offline mode. Candidates have to complete steps like KCET registration 2023, payment of application fee, filling forms, uploading of documents, and submission of the KCET application form 2023.

Read Also Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test registration begins

Documents required for KCET application 2023

Recent Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

KCET 2023 exam date is scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2023.