Karnataka: COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result (Engineering) Out At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate entrance test (COMEDK UGET) engineering 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on August 26. Interested candidates can check the round 3 seat allotment results through the official website at comedk.org.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET Result

Candidates who have secured the seats through COMEDK UGET counselling round- 3 must accept their seats and pay the necessary fees by Wednesday, August 30. Candidates have to report to the allotted college by 3 p.m. on September 4.

COMEDK Engineering Round3 Counselling Schedule:

Choice filling: 4PM of 23 Aug to 2PM of 25 Aug (Extended Time)

Allotment, Decision Making and Fee Payment: 12 Noon of 26 Aug to 12 Noon of 30 August.

Reporting to allotted college: Now extended to 12 Noon of 26 Aug to 3 PM of 4 September.

According to the official site, "There is no seat cancellation option available during or after Round 3 for candidates with status of Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade."

Steps to check COMEDK Seat Allotment 2023:

Visit the COMEDK official website at comedk.org.

Login through the ‘engineering login’ link.

Key in your log in details.

Check for the COMEDK seat allotment letter.

Use the same login link for payment and to access other options.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)