Karnataka College becomes protest site as principals turn down students with hijab

As the Karnataka High Court hears arguments on allowing religious clothing in educational institutions, a government college in the state has turned into a protest site for ejecting students who wore the hijab (headscarf) in class.

The Government PU college at Vijayapura in north Karnataka, which allowed hijabs earlier, did not allow students wearing hijabs to enter the classrooms today.

The college administration argued that they were only following interim orders of the court, which had permitted schools and colleges to resume only on the condition that religious clothing not be worn in classrooms. However, the students claim that they were not informed by the college that they would not be permitted to wear hijabs or burkhas.

"We are in accordance with the High Court's order that says no religious garment, whether hijab or saffron shawls, will be allowed inside educational institutions," the Principal could be heard saying.

These students were given a separate area inside the college where they could remove their burkhas and hijab, and enter classrooms.

These students forced their way into the college despite being stopped by the Principal at the entrance.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:28 PM IST