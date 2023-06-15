Karnataka CET Results 2023 OUT at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Karnataka CET Results 2023 | (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET) today, June 15.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar declared KCET results through a press conference. Students can now check their marks from the official websites for KCET result 2023 at karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Direct link to check Karnataka CET result 2023

The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

Follow this live blog for KCET result direct link, cut-off marks, toppers' list and other information.

KCET result 2023: Engineering toppers

VIGNESH NATARAJ KUMAR ARJUN KRISHNASWAMY SAMRUDH SHETTY SUMEDH S S MADHAV SOORYA TADEPALLI SUJIT ADIGA UJWAL L SHANKAR RISHITH GUPTA ABHINAV BHUVAN K PRASAD

KCET result 2023: Number of candidates

Candidates appeared for PCM: 43,316

For PCB: 3,917

Both PCM and PCB: 196112

Total: 2,44,345

Steps to check marks for Karnataka CET result 2023:

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Under ‘Latest Announcements’, open ‘UGCET 2023 Result link’.

Enter the asked details, login and view your marks.