Karnataka CET Results 2023 OUT at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET) today, June 15.
Karnataka Higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar declared KCET results through a press conference. Students can now check their marks from the official websites for KCET result 2023 at karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Direct link to check Karnataka CET result 2023
The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.
Follow this live blog for KCET result direct link, cut-off marks, toppers' list and other information.
KCET result 2023: Engineering toppers
VIGNESH NATARAJ KUMAR
ARJUN KRISHNASWAMY
SAMRUDH SHETTY
SUMEDH S S
MADHAV SOORYA TADEPALLI
SUJIT ADIGA
UJWAL L SHANKAR
RISHITH GUPTA
ABHINAV
BHUVAN K PRASAD
KCET result 2023: Number of candidates
Candidates appeared for PCM: 43,316
For PCB: 3,917
Both PCM and PCB: 196112
Total: 2,44,345
Steps to check marks for Karnataka CET result 2023:
Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Under ‘Latest Announcements’, open ‘UGCET 2023 Result link’.
Enter the asked details, login and view your marks.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)