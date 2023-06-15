 Karnataka CET Result Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in; Latest Updates Here
Karnataka CET Result Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

Karnataka CET Result Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar will declare the KCET results via a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am and students can check their marks online after 11 am.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Karnataka CET Result | Representational Pic

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Result 2023 will announce the results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, June 15 anytime soon. Karnataka Higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar will declare the KCET results via a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am and students can check their marks online after 11 am.

Login credentials required to check marks

  • Registration number

  • First four characters of your name (Ex: If your name is C S LAHARI – Enter the first four characters as CSLA)

Official websites for KCET result 2023:

  • kea.kar.nic.in

  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

Steps to check scores for KCET results 2023:

  • Go to the KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Go to UG CET 2023.

  • Open the result link and enter required information.

  • Login to check your result.

