Karnataka: BJP, Congress workers engage in brawl over school inauguration

Karnataka: BJP, Congress workers engage in brawl over school inauguration

A BJP leader, aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly election, came with his supporters with saffron shawls to take part in the function.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File
Tumakuru: Congress and the BJP workers almost came to blows over the latter sporting saffron shawls to the inaugural function of Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kolala in Koratagere Taluk in the presence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the Koratagere MLA G Parameshwara.

A BJP leader, aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly election, came with his supporters with saffron shawls to take part in the function.


Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting schools girls preparing for drama
article-image

The Congress activists, who had accompanied Parameshwara, objected to the shawls by saying the inauguration was not a political one and that the saffron cloth should be removed, sources in the BJP said. 

This led to a verbal duel between the workers of both parties, which degenerated into almost fisticuffs, they said. Soon, the police intervened and defused the tension. 

Later, the party members started sloganeering against one another.

