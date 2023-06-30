 Karnataka Assembly Speaker Proposes Political Training Institute For Graduates
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Proposes Political Training Institute For Graduates

The institute will offer one-year course and include an internship programme. School of Government will prepare the syllabus.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

MANGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has proposed to set up a political training institute in the state for degree-holding youth aspiring to work in the political sphere. The proposal will be implemented in the near future and the Pune-based School of Government will be asked to prepare the syllabus, Khader told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the course will be of one-year duration of which theory classes will be held for six months and the next six months will be for practical training. The course will also include an internship programme. The centre will have full-time teaching staff and will train aspiring youth in politics and governance. Political leaders and experts will also provide training so that graduates can become effective leaders and work alongside MLAs and ministers.

All those who have completed graduation will be eligible to join the course. The syllabus will be prepared in such a way that students can be moulded into politicians, support staff, social workers and government employees. A suitable location will be found after discussions with the School of Government, Khader said.

