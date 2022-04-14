Karnataka and Estonia plan medical exchange programmes for state's benefit

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Wednesday mooted exchange programs between the state's Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and Estonian Medical Universities.

Talking to reporters after meeting Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi, he said: "Though Estonia is a small country, it has the highest number of start-ups and good technology. They are in the process of bringing reforms through technology in the medical education and health sector."

Citing some examples, he said that Estonia had developed a health registry for the whole of its population and had also developed good telemedicine. Sudhakar also said that Estonia had developed good genomic sequencing labs which would help identify diseases like Alzheimer, Parkinson's, schizophrenia, and dementia.

"If we tie up in certain aspects, our state will benefit and people of Estonia will also get to know several good practices we follow," the minister said.

The Estonian Ambassador said: "There is a lot we can do to bring healthcare to citizens through technical solutions. Here, Estonia, as one of the most digitised countries in the world, has lots to share."

"Estonia too has a lot to learn from India which has such a huge population. Doctors here will have a lot more experience as they treat many more patients," Katrin added.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST