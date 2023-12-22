Karnataka: Action Against Principal For Allowing Students To Attend Private Event

Veer Savarkar | FPJ

The Karnataka school education and literacy department has taken disciplinary action against K Krishnappa, the principal of Government Pre-University Girls College in Haveri district, according to a report by HT. This action follows his permission for students to participate in a Veer Savarkar memorial program, which was a private event. The removal coincided with the participation of female students in the program, sparking debates in the district.

The principal secretary of the school education and literacy department, Ritesh Kumar Singh, and the CEO of Haveri zilla panchayat told HT that he observed a significant drop in attendance during their visit to the college on December 12. Approximately 95 students were absent due to their involvement in a rehearsal for the "Veera Savarkar Samsarane" program scheduled for December 17.

Expressing disapproval, the principal secretary directed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to provide a detailed report on the matter to the education department. The report stated that Principal K Krishnappa exhibited negligence by allowing female students to participate in private events outside department-organized educational programs.

There are allegations that Krishnappa secured his position as principal in 2021 by providing false information about a pending disciplinary department inquiry. The School Education and Literacy Department revoked his promotion on September 29, 2023. Krishnappa was directed to report to the school education department in Bangalore on November 20, 2023, and he was relieved from his post on December 17.